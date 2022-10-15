SmartFi (SMTF) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.02 Billion

SmartFi (SMTF) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. SmartFi has a total market cap of $1.02 billion and approximately $18,141.00 worth of SmartFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmartFi token can now be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00005344 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SmartFi has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About SmartFi

SmartFi’s genesis date was September 16th, 2022. SmartFi’s total supply is 16,894,524 tokens. The Reddit community for SmartFi is https://reddit.com/r/smartfi/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SmartFi’s official Twitter account is @smartfiportal and its Facebook page is accessible here. SmartFi’s official message board is smartfiportal.medium.com. The official website for SmartFi is smartfi.com.

SmartFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartFi is a cryptocurrency monetary system. It combines monetary policy with the freedoms of cryptocurrency to create self-sustaining open-lending platforms.”

