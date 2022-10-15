SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Stake Raised by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 674.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,589 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SOFI. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 233.3% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 75.1% during the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on SOFI shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies Trading Down 5.5 %

In other SoFi Technologies news, major shareholder Group Corp Softbank sold 5,381,785 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $43,000,462.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,900,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,301,878.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $4.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.50. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.77 and a 12-month high of $24.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $362.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.39 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 27.19% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. Equities analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Further Reading

