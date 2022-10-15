Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Price Target Cut to €27.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from €30.00 ($30.61) to €27.00 ($27.55) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from €33.00 ($33.67) to €25.00 ($25.51) in a report on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from €40.00 ($40.82) to €26.00 ($26.53) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €29.00 ($29.59) price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.75.

Shares of STWRY stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $5.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.38. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $4.97 and a 12 month high of $11.80.

Software Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:STWRY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $241.76 million during the quarter.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, maintenance, and IT services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Internet of Things (IoT) and analytics solutions comprising Cumulocity IoT for integrating digital equipment and sensors through an IoT device management and application enablement platform, as well as provides streaming analytics for big data analytics in real time and solutions for predictive analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning; and TrendMiner, an intuitive Web-based analytics platform for visualization of industrial processes and process data.

