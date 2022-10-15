Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Short Interest Update

Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 258.8% from the September 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS SMPNY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.39. 14,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,316. The firm has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.42. Sompo has a 52-week low of $19.10 and a 52-week high of $24.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.20.

Sompo Holdings, Inc provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Domestic P&C Insurance Business, Overseas Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, and Nursing Care and Healthcare Business segments. It offers various P&C insurance products, including automobile, fire, personal accident, and marine, as well as security, risk management, assistance, and warranty services; and life insurance products.

