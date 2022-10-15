Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Short Interest Update

Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 258.8% from the September 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Sompo Price Performance
OTCMKTS SMPNY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.39. 14,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,316. The firm has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.42. Sompo has a 52-week low of $19.10 and a 52-week high of $24.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.20.
About Sompo
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sompo (SMPNY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for Sompo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sompo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.