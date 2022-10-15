Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Shares Gap Down to $1.42

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.42, but opened at $1.34. Sorrento Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.37, with a volume of 19,869 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Sorrento Therapeutics Trading Down 9.5 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
Insider Transactions at Sorrento Therapeutics
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 68.4% during the third quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 149,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 60,739 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,363,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 28.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 345,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 77,177 shares in the last quarter. 33.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Sorrento Therapeutics
Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutic by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugate, as well as bispecific antibody approach; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that deliver biologic directly into the lymphatic system.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.