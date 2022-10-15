Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Shares Gap Down to $1.42

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.42, but opened at $1.34. Sorrento Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.37, with a volume of 19,869 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

Sorrento Therapeutics Trading Down 9.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Insider Transactions at Sorrento Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Henry Ji bought 22,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.06 per share, with a total value of $45,777.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,088,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,301,339.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 68.4% during the third quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 149,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 60,739 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,363,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 28.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 345,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 77,177 shares in the last quarter. 33.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutic by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugate, as well as bispecific antibody approach; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that deliver biologic directly into the lymphatic system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.