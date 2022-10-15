Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Short Interest Down 32.9% in September

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a drop of 32.9% from the September 15th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SOHO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.93. 50,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,616. The stock has a market cap of $35.55 million, a P/E ratio of -27.57 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. Sotherly Hotels has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $3.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on SOHO. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Sotherly Hotels to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sotherly Hotels in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Chairman Andrew Sims sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $64,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOHO. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 9.2% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 82,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 69.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 7,345 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 26.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 12,932 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 6.7% in the first quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 274,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 17,250 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

