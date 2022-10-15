SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lowered its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned about 0.06% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $16,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenfield Savings Bank acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at about $1,293,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 79.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 127,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,258,000 after buying an additional 56,558 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.3% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $1,211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.21% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $296.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $313.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $321.10. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $286.62 and a 1 year high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.