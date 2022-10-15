SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $34.17

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $34.17 and last traded at $34.56, with a volume of 50439 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.79.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.60.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 83,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 11,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 299.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,600,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,057,000 after buying an additional 15,448,815 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,240.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 8,407 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,210,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,804,000 after acquiring an additional 758,824 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Articles

