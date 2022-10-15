Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 56.6% from the September 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Special Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of SPE stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $11.35. 12,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,344. Special Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $10.96 and a 12 month high of $16.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.41 and a 200 day moving average of $13.03.

Special Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.6%.

Institutional Trading of Special Opportunities Fund

About Special Opportunities Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Epiq Partners LLC increased its holdings in Special Opportunities Fund by 1,397.2% in the 2nd quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 333,873 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 311,573 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Special Opportunities Fund by 266.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 190,145 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 138,315 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Special Opportunities Fund by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 126,823 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 42,067 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Special Opportunities Fund by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 85,702 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 7,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Special Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $590,000. 48.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

