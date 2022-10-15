SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Short Interest Update

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 94.4% from the September 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

SSAAY remained flat at $2.25 during trading on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. SSAB AB has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $4.03.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SSAB AB (publ) had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SSAB AB will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 66 to SEK 60 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 61 to SEK 63 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

