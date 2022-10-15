SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Short Interest Update

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 94.4% from the September 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.
SSAB AB (publ) Price Performance
SSAAY remained flat at $2.25 during trading on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. SSAB AB has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $4.03.
SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SSAB AB (publ) had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SSAB AB will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile
SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SSAB AB (publ) (SSAAY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for SSAB AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSAB AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.