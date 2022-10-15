STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Given New $88.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $97.00 to $88.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on STAA. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $165.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $100.44.

STAA stock traded down $3.03 on Friday, hitting $68.97. The company had a trading volume of 391,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,410. STAAR Surgical has a 12-month low of $49.03 and a 12-month high of $128.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.94 and a beta of 1.17.

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $81.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 16,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.29, for a total transaction of $1,762,500.78. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,065,958.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 16,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.29, for a total transaction of $1,762,500.78. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,065,958.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James E. Francese sold 35,425 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,656,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,618,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,143,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 102,865 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,297,000 after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,564,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $428,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 140.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 333,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,636,000 after buying an additional 194,888 shares in the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

