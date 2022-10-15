Stacks Price Tops $0.30 on Exchanges (STX)

Stacks (STX) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 15th. One Stacks coin can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00001562 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stacks has a total market capitalization of $314.13 million and $5.59 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Stacks has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Stacks Coin Profile

STX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,048,765,672 coins. The official message board for Stacks is blog.stacks.co. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @stacks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stacks is stacks.co. The Reddit community for Stacks is https://reddit.com/r/stacks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Stacks Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assetsA layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin.Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stacks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stacks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

