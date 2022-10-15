STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Price Target Cut to $36.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on STAG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on STAG Industrial from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on STAG Industrial in a report on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.40.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

STAG stock opened at $27.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.97. STAG Industrial has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $48.27.

STAG Industrial Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STAG Industrial

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.1217 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.06%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STAG. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 133.8% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 2,252.3% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in STAG Industrial in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in STAG Industrial in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

About STAG Industrial

(Get Rating)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.