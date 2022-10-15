Steem Price Tops $0.22 on Major Exchanges (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 15th. During the last week, Steem has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. One Steem coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00001170 BTC on major exchanges. Steem has a total market cap of $88.52 million and $6.00 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,158.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000307 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00023199 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.42 or 0.00268411 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00119937 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $140.43 or 0.00732964 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.85 or 0.00562936 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.25 or 0.00257064 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005198 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000658 BTC.
Steem Coin Profile
Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 394,951,699 coins. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog.
Buying and Selling Steem
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.
