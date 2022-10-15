Stellar Price Tops $0.11 on Top Exchanges (XLM)

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 15th. Stellar has a market cap of $2.90 billion and approximately $96.59 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000591 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Stellar has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003126 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000254 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000315 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00014544 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000290 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,249.96 or 0.27408013 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000763 BTC.
Stellar Coin Profile
XLM uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,787,564 coins and its circulating supply is 25,602,848,830 coins. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org. The Reddit community for Stellar is https://reddit.com/r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org.
Buying and Selling Stellar
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
