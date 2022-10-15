Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STMH) Short Interest Up 108.3% in September

Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STMH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 108.3% from the September 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 323,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Stem Price Performance

STMH stock remained flat at $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,495. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.04. Stem has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.43.

Stem Company Profile

Stem Holdings, Inc operates as a vertically-integrated cannabis products and technology company. It engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and cannabis-infused products. The company's brands include TJ's Gardens, TravisxJames, and Yerba Buena flower and extracts; Cannavore edible confections; Doseology, a CBD mass-market brand; and delivery-as-a-service brands of Budee and Ganjarunner e-commerce platforms.

