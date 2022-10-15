StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ADVM. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Truist Financial raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

ADVM stock opened at $0.93 on Wednesday. Adverum Biotechnologies has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $2.37. The stock has a market cap of $91.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.17.

Adverum Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADVM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Laurent Fischer sold 41,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total transaction of $43,957.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 727,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,296.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADVM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 992,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 553,155 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 65,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 11,754 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 996.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 286,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 260,211 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $536,000. 64.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

