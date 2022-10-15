StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Astronics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRO opened at $8.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.35. Astronics has a 1 year low of $7.53 and a 1 year high of $14.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Astronics ( NASDAQ:ATRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $129.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.75 million. Astronics had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Astronics will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Astronics news, Director Warren C. Johnson purchased 5,700 shares of Astronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $49,305.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,521.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Astronics by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Astronics during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Astronics by 158.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Astronics during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Astronics by 1,160.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

