StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Asure Software Price Performance

Shares of ASUR stock opened at $5.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.68. Asure Software has a fifty-two week low of $4.87 and a fifty-two week high of $9.94.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.35 million. Asure Software had a negative net margin of 9.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Asure Software will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Patrick Goepel bought 82,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.82 per share, with a total value of $477,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 899,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,237,348.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Asure Software by 33.4% during the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,407,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,425,000 after purchasing an additional 853,762 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Asure Software by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,762,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,484,000 after buying an additional 571,201 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Asure Software by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,371,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after buying an additional 16,341 shares during the period. S Squared Technology LLC boosted its position in Asure Software by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 839,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after buying an additional 25,671 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Asure Software by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 382,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 27,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

