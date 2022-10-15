StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Atlantic American Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAME opened at $2.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.96. The stock has a market cap of $56.52 million, a PE ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.31. Atlantic American has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $4.55.

Get Atlantic American alerts:

Institutional Trading of Atlantic American

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atlantic American stock. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Atlantic American worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic American Company Profile

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. It offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

Featured Stories

