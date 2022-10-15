StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price target on Atossa Therapeutics to $7.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Atossa Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Atossa Therapeutics stock opened at $0.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day moving average is $1.00. Atossa Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $3.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Atossa Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Atossa Therapeutics by 79.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,167 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 27.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 11,683 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 67.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 94,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $365,000. 18.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atossa Therapeutics

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines in the areas of oncology and infectious diseases. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

