StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ACLS. Benchmark lifted their price target on Axcelis Technologies to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.20.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $51.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Axcelis Technologies has a twelve month low of $46.41 and a twelve month high of $83.74.

Insider Transactions at Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $221.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.00 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 18.47%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 13,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total transaction of $1,009,090.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,908 shares in the company, valued at $30,824,653.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP William J. Bintz sold 13,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $946,176.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,330,166.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 13,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total value of $1,009,090.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,824,653.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,825 shares of company stock worth $3,112,812 over the last ninety days. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axcelis Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 36.2% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $1,996,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $1,454,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $2,958,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

