StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Price Performance

Shares of BLX stock opened at $13.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.33 and a 200 day moving average of $14.23. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a 1 year low of $12.58 and a 1 year high of $19.33.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $36.92 million during the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 34.73%.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s payout ratio is currently 52.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLX. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 353,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 444,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after buying an additional 8,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.97% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral loans, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

