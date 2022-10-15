StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BOK Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.83.

BOKF opened at $96.66 on Wednesday. BOK Financial has a 1-year low of $70.21 and a 1-year high of $120.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.15.

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.52. BOK Financial had a net margin of 27.90% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $442.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that BOK Financial will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is presently 28.96%.

In related news, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.59, for a total value of $231,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,703,914.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,643,065. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.59, for a total transaction of $231,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,703,914.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $866,475. 56.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOKF. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in BOK Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,165,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 23,831 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 141,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in BOK Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 25.6% during the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

