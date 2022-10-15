StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of BorgWarner from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.89.

BorgWarner Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $33.21 on Wednesday. BorgWarner has a 12-month low of $31.14 and a 12-month high of $50.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.84.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 25.28%.

Institutional Trading of BorgWarner

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in BorgWarner by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 51,793 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in BorgWarner by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in BorgWarner by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 12,910 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

