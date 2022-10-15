StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BURL. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $176.00 to $164.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Burlington Stores from $232.00 to $167.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Burlington Stores from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $205.32.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

BURL opened at $110.92 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 45.83 and a beta of 0.91. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $106.47 and a 1 year high of $304.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Research analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

