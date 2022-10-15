StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Calithera Biosciences to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Calithera Biosciences Trading Down 3.5 %

Calithera Biosciences stock opened at $2.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.54 and a 200-day moving average of $4.47. Calithera Biosciences has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $42.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CALA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.70) by $1.11. On average, analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences will post -5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 72,865 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 22.6% during the first quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 429,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 79,010 shares during the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule compounds for tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company offers INCB001158, an orally bioavailable arginase inhibitor of arginase that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of hematology and oncology.

Further Reading

