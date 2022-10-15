StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

CASY has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $276.00 to $269.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a buy rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $245.00.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Shares of CASY opened at $202.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.78. Casey’s General Stores has a 52-week low of $170.82 and a 52-week high of $223.90.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mike Spanos bought 454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $220.45 per share, with a total value of $100,084.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,084.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 80.2% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 89.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

Featured Articles

