StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ EIGR opened at $5.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 7.09. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.53 and a 52-week high of $10.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.43.

Insider Activity

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EIGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 million. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 672.48% and a negative return on equity of 97.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David Apelian sold 5,000 shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $49,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 208.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

