StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI)

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Houlihan Lokey from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.40.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

NYSE:HLI opened at $79.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.67. Houlihan Lokey has a fifty-two week low of $74.18 and a fifty-two week high of $122.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.17.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $418.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.08 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 18.25%. Research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Houlihan Lokey

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 2.4% during the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,625,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,304,000 after buying an additional 37,684 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,414,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,180,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 5.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 802,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,456,000 after buying an additional 39,823 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 8.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 774,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,007,000 after buying an additional 58,369 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 27.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 539,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,338,000 after acquiring an additional 115,602 shares in the last quarter.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

