StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Oxford Square Capital Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of OXSQ opened at $2.94 on Wednesday. Oxford Square Capital has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $4.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.77.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a negative net margin of 101.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.29%. Oxford Square Capital’s payout ratio is -52.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OXSQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 120,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 15.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 2.1% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 151,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new stake in Oxford Square Capital in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Alerus Financial NA bought a new stake in Oxford Square Capital in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

