StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of TrueCar to $2.25 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TrueCar has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.00.

TrueCar Price Performance

TRUE stock opened at $1.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.73. TrueCar has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $4.64.

Institutional Trading of TrueCar

TrueCar ( NASDAQ:TRUE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $42.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.20 million. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 24.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.19%. On average, analysts predict that TrueCar will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRUE. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in TrueCar during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of TrueCar by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 856,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after buying an additional 123,719 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of TrueCar by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 204,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

