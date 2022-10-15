StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.57.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance

VNO stock opened at $21.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.54. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $47.26.

Vornado Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $453.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.43 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 3.07%. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.67%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 321.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $756,928,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,527,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $613,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,443 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,840.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,335,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,078 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,868,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,196,000 after purchasing an additional 891,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,854,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,563,000 after acquiring an additional 773,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

