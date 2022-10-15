StockNews.com Downgrades Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Richardson Electronics Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ RELL traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,428. Richardson Electronics has a 12-month low of $10.17 and a 12-month high of $20.62. The firm has a market cap of $247.78 million, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.73.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Richardson Electronics had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $61.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.50 million. On average, analysts predict that Richardson Electronics will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Richardson Electronics Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.48%.

In related news, CFO Robert J. Ben sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $72,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,930.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Richardson Electronics news, EVP Jens Frank Ruppert sold 2,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $32,864.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert J. Ben sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $72,630.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,930.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,314,230 over the last quarter. 33.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Richardson Electronics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RELL. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 490.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 155,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 129,158 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 922,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,478,000 after purchasing an additional 61,957 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 117.2% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 101,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 162,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 50,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 91,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 29,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

About Richardson Electronics

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. Its Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; and power conversion and RF and microwave component for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

