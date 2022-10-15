StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

BVXV opened at $0.61 on Wednesday. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $3.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average of $1.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) by 226.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,418 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.44% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

About BiondVax Pharmaceuticals

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.

