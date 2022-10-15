StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Capricor Therapeutics Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of CAPR stock opened at $5.83 on Wednesday. Capricor Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $6.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.67 and a 200-day moving average of $4.43.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capricor Therapeutics will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAPR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 326.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 22,462 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 38.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 11,821 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 10.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares during the period. 10.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

