StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Capricor Therapeutics Trading Down 5.7 %
Shares of CAPR stock opened at $5.83 on Wednesday. Capricor Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $6.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.67 and a 200-day moving average of $4.43.
Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capricor Therapeutics will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
