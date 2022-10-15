StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Popular to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $109.60.

Popular Price Performance

NASDAQ BPOP opened at $73.14 on Wednesday. Popular has a fifty-two week low of $67.77 and a fifty-two week high of $99.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.90.

Popular Announces Dividend

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.25. Popular had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 31.09%. The company had revenue of $681.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Popular will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Popular’s payout ratio is presently 19.77%.

Insider Transactions at Popular

In related news, VP Jorge J. Garcia sold 1,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $110,944.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,299 shares in the company, valued at $745,965.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Carlos J. Vazquez sold 9,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $774,461.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,486,045.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jorge J. Garcia sold 1,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $110,944.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,299 shares in the company, valued at $745,965.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,018 shares of company stock worth $1,290,856. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Popular

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Popular during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Popular during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Popular by 102.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Popular during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Popular by 485.0% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

