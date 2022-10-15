Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Cuts Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lowered its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. L3Harris Technologies accounts for 1.0% of Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 317.1% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.55.

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,026,858.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,735 shares in the company, valued at $10,644,693.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,026,858.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,644,693.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LHX traded down $9.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $218.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,401,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,035. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.71 and a 1-year high of $279.71. The stock has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.70.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 46.14%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

