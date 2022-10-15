Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 185.2% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,641,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Finally, Compass Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock traded down $8.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $359.09. 5,333,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,617,656. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $394.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $403.54. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

