Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Has $4.76 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.6% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 536,206.4% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 589,827 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.46.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $2.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.56. 25,410,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,649,812. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.16 and its 200 day moving average is $113.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.38 and a 1 year high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total value of $32,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,013. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total transaction of $32,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,013. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,306 shares of company stock worth $18,149,359 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

