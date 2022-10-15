Stratis Tops One Day Trading Volume of $5.55 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. Stratis has a total market cap of $75.20 million and approximately $5.55 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Stratis has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar. One Stratis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00002770 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,277.97 or 0.06686396 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001916 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00031503 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00081002 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00060335 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000546 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00015400 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001676 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00026021 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000319 BTC.
About Stratis
Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 137,387,367 coins and its circulating supply is 142,032,051 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news.
Buying and Selling Stratis
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
