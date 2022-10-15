Streakk Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2.98 Million (STKK)

Streakk (STKK) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. Over the last week, Streakk has traded 32.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Streakk has a total market capitalization of $3.05 billion and $2.98 million worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streakk token can currently be purchased for approximately $304.60 or 0.01593419 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,243.38 or 0.27429933 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010713 BTC.

Streakk Token Profile

Streakk was first traded on May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for Streakk is www.streakk.io. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Streakk’s official message board is medium.com/@streakkofficial.

Streakk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 304.18500716 USD and is up 4.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $2,544,662.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streakk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streakk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streakk using one of the exchanges listed above.

