Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SMIH) Short Interest Up 112.5% in September

Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SMIH – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 112.5% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Healthcare Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Summit Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $3,301,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Summit Healthcare Acquisition by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 215,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after buying an additional 25,459 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Summit Healthcare Acquisition by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 205,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 5,806 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Summit Healthcare Acquisition by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 204,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 54,684 shares during the period. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Summit Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $2,121,000.

Summit Healthcare Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of SMIH stock remained flat at $9.88 during mid-day trading on Friday. 67 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,495. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average is $9.76. Summit Healthcare Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30.

About Summit Healthcare Acquisition

Summit Healthcare Acquisition ( NASDAQ:SMIH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter.

Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

