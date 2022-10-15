Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM) Short Interest Update

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 75,000 shares, a drop of 30.7% from the September 15th total of 108,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunshine Biopharma

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBFM. Empery Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sunshine Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $1,104,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Sunshine Biopharma by 242.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 33,898 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Sunshine Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Sunshine Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Sunshine Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of SBFM traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,842,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,834. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.69. Sunshine Biopharma has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $21.78.

Sunshine Biopharma Company Profile

Sunshine Biopharma ( NASDAQ:SBFM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter. Sunshine Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 38.10% and a negative net margin of 1,262.47%.

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical and nutritional supplement company, focuses on the research and development of anticancer drugs. The company is developing Adva-27a, a GEM-difluorinated C-glycoside derivative of podophyllotoxin to treat leukemia, lymphoma, testicular, lung, brain, prostate, bladder, colon, ovarian, liver, and other forms of cancers, as well as kills multidrug resistant cancer cells, including pancreatic cancer, breast cancer, small-cell lung cancer, and uterine sarcoma cells; and SBFM-PL4, an anti-coronavirus treatment compound.

