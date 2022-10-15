Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Shares Gap Down to $3.98

Shares of Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.98, but opened at $3.74. Super Group shares last traded at $3.90, with a volume of 959 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Super Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Super Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

Get Super Group alerts:

Super Group Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.99.

Institutional Trading of Super Group

Super Group ( NYSE:SGHC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $341.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Super Group Limited will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Group in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Super Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 793,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after buying an additional 10,004 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Phraction Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Group during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. 2.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Super Group

(Get Rating)

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

Recommended Stories

