Swipe 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $9.55 Million (SXP)

Swipe (SXP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 15th. One Swipe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001626 BTC on exchanges. Swipe has a market capitalization of $149.51 million and $9.55 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Swipe has traded down 11.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,249.96 or 0.27408013 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010705 BTC.

Swipe’s launch date was August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 525,116,693 coins and its circulating supply is 479,937,576 coins. Swipe’s official message board is blog.solar.org. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swipe’s official website is solar.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe aims to create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum.Additionally, Swipe issues debit card services to their users including the Swipe Standard Visa Card and Swipe Premium Visa Card.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

