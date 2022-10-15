System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST) Short Interest Update

System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 769,800 shares, a decrease of 53.3% from the September 15th total of 1,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 323,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SST shares. Benchmark cut their target price on System1 from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on System1 from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on System1 in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE:SST traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.06. 251,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,980. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. System1 has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $37.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.42.

System1 ( NYSE:SST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $219.80 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that System1 will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,400,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,085,701.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,400,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,085,701.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Stephen Phillips sold 52,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $582,348.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,375,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,945,288.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,522,875 shares of company stock valued at $15,442,529 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SST. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of System1 in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of System1 in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of System1 in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in System1 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in System1 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. 72.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

System1, Inc develops technology and data science to operate responsive acquisition marketing platform. The company also operates a real-time coupon code search engine and directory that offers coupon destinations for online shoppers. It serves customers in the areas of health, subscription, finance, insurance, business and technology, travel, auto, and other direct-to-consumer businesses.

