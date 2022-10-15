Taiheiyo Cement Co. (OTCMKTS:THYCY) Short Interest Up 56.3% in September

Taiheiyo Cement Co. (OTCMKTS:THYCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 56.3% from the September 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Taiheiyo Cement Trading Down 0.9 %

Taiheiyo Cement stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $3.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.79. Taiheiyo Cement has a one year low of $3.38 and a one year high of $5.39.

About Taiheiyo Cement

Read More

Taiheiyo Cement Corporation engages in the cement, mineral resources, environmental, and construction materials businesses in Japan and internationally. The company's Cement segment offers ordinary Portland cement, specialty cement, soil stabilizers, and ready-mixed concrete. Its Mineral Resources segment sells limestone aggregate products comprising course and fine aggregate used in ready-mixed concrete, and aggregate used in concrete products and civil engineering; sandstone and andesite as aggregate materials; quicklime, slaked lime, filler, silica, and silica powder; and hollow ceramics, sepiolite, wollastonite, and kaolin, as well as recycles surplus construction soil.

