Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 13,416 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $6,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSM. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 22.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 15.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 432,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,098,000 after purchasing an additional 59,398 shares during the last quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth approximately $1,768,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 19.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 317,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,133,000 after purchasing an additional 52,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.2% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 25,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on TSM. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 4.1 %

NYSE TSM traded down $2.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.92. 19,453,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,407,418. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $62.32 and a 12 month high of $145.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.56.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 33.56%. The firm had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.68 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.458 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.26%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Articles

