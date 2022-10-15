Talkspace (OTCMKTS:TALK) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.46

Shares of Talkspace, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TALK – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.46 and traded as low as $0.83. Talkspace shares last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 547,719 shares traded.

Talkspace Stock Down 6.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $133.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.22 and its 200 day moving average is $1.45.

Talkspace (OTCMKTS:TALK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $29.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.16 million. Talkspace had a negative net margin of 54.49% and a negative return on equity of 48.07%. Equities research analysts expect that Talkspace, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Talkspace

In other news, CTO Gil Margolin sold 55,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $61,938.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 168,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,139.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TALK. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Talkspace by 68.7% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 533,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 217,094 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Talkspace in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Talkspace during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Clearline Capital LP boosted its position in Talkspace by 3.5% during the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 4,532,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,705,000 after purchasing an additional 154,155 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Talkspace during the second quarter worth $1,549,000. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Talkspace

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavior healthcare company. It delivers healthcare through encrypted web and mobile platform. The company offers treatment options for every need, including psychiatry or adolescent, individual, or couples therapy. The members can send text, video, and voice messages to their therapists and engage in live video sessions.

Featured Stories

